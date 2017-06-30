Bad weather puts polling back in Goilala by a day

Bad weather in Goilala has forced a delay in polling from Monday to today, Central province election manager Kila Egaba says.

He told The National that polling in the other three electorates in Central started as scheduled.

Egaba said polling in Rigo started last Saturday and Abau and Kairuku-Hiri on Monday.

Polling officials and some election materials were expected to be flown to Goilala yesterday.

“Thirty-five teams set for Goilala started moving in since yesterday, and they are waiting for some materials and officials to arrive before starting the process,” Egaba said.

“The process has been delayed because of the continuous rain experienced in the area which is causing difficulties.

“But we are confident that all the teams will start the polling by Thursday and Friday.”

As in other provinces, Central has experienced missing names from the common roll.

Like this: Like Loading...