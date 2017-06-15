Bad weather threatens safe delivery of supplies

WEATHER in Milne Bay continues to be a concern for election officials, with heavy rain and rough seas seen as possible delaying factors in the delivery of materials for polling on June 24.

Provincial election manager Dadu Daga is, however, confident of delivering the materials on time.

Having managed two elections in Milne Bay, Daga said preparations were on schedule so far, although the weather was a factor in the area.

He said for the Daga local Level government in Alotau, fixed-wing aircraft were being chartered to transport officials and materials.

“The province is known for the many islands but we have organised logistics to cover all polling locations,” Daga said.

Polling is expected to start for all electorates on June 24 and continue until July 8.

Like this: Like Loading...