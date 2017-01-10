Badili clinic lacks antenatal care: Doctor

MORE than 900 pregnant mothers in the Badili suburb have never attended antenatal clinics, according to statistics from the National Capital District Health Services.

Acting health adviser Doctor Jerry Tanumei told The National that this was due to the lack of antenatal care at the Badili Clinic previously.

He said because of the alarming statistics, the NCD health services would introduce an antenatal clinic at Badili this year.

“Our report from the health data and the Port Moresby General Hospital is telling us that most mothers never attended antenatal clinics at Badili,” he said.

He said the service was vital for pregnant women to avoid complications during delivery.

“If you have attended antenatal clinics, you can be checked on many things to make sure you are okay before you go for delivery because pregnancy does have complications and there is possibility of either the mother or infant getting hurt,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tanumei said Badili, Koki and Wanigela were high-risk areas for diabetes and drug resistance Tuberculosis.

