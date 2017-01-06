Badili clinic needs renovation: Official

THE Badili clinic needs renovation and maintenance to cater for the increasing population and health needs, National Capital District health services coordinator Peter Painakali says.

He said Badili Clinic was initially a malaria laboratory turned into a clinic due to the health needs of the community, therefore the facility was small compared to other clinics.

“Malaria services are not there but now other clinic services are there, we are trying to put other services like family planning, maternal and child health clinic and TB programme and there is a full time diabetic service there and general clinic,” he said.

“When you look at the clinic, the structure and design is different from other clinics because it’s much smaller than the other clinics. Our clinics are uniform but Badili clinic is too small, in future we are proposing on expanding the building to cater for the other services.”

Painakali said they would improve services provided there once they have expanded the building.

“The building is too small and we can’t do all those things, but then when we think about doing all these things we’ll need more nurses and doctors.

