Baha’i community to celebrate 200yrs

THE 60,000-strong Baha’i community in the country is preparing for one of its major celebrations next month.

The Baha’i community will celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of the founder of the faith, Baha’u’llah on Oct 22.

According to a report received yesterday, the PNG community will join 5 million Baha’is worldwide in almost 100,000 localities during the celebrations.

With the key teaching of Baha’i faith being unity and oneness of mankind, this global festivity will involve people from thousands of ethnic backgrounds in a key message of Baha’u’llah’s life and teachings.

The report said Baha’is were eagerly anticipating the 200th anniversary of the birth of the founder.

The historic occasion was immediately preceded by the birth of Bab, the prophet, herald of the Baha’i faith, on Oct 21.

It said the days after that were called the twin holy days by Baha’is and festivities would extend into a further 48 hours.

“Despite the continuous persecution of Baha’is in the faith’s birth place, Iran, the faith has grown and spread throughout the world,” the report said.

In Papua New Guinea, Baha’is can be found in almost all provinces and are from all walks of life and backgrounds.

The Baha’i faith is now in over 200 countries of the world.

Like this: Like Loading...