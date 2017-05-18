Baha’i community celebrates festival of Ridvan

DEPENDING and progressing on each others’ differences in unity was the message for the festival of Ridvan, celebrated by the Baha’i community in Papua New Guinea.

The Universal House of Justice of Baha’i sent the message on the first day of the festival and encouraged Baha’is to contribute to life in their society and to build their communities with unity.

The 12-day festival of Ridvan, which is celebrated from April 19 to May 1, commemorates Bahá’u’lláh’s declaration that he was a manifestation of god. Baha’u’llah was the founder of the Baha’i faith.

While celebrating Baha’u’llahs’ foundational teachings of the evolution of life, humanity, peace and the end of violence, the Baha’i community around the globe also elects the national spiritual assembly (NSA).

The assembly is a nine-member council responsible for guiding, coordinating and stimulating the activities of the Baha’i faith.

Baha’i elections are distinct for their lack of nomination and campaigning.

This year’s elections were held at the end of last month, which was also the beginning of the festival.

