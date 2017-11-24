Bai lauds Kumuls coach for job well done

By MELTON PAIS

Former PNG Kumuls winger and coaching staff member Marcus Bai is all praise of head coach Michael Marum.

Bai, who was assisting Marum and his deputy Stanley Tepend preparing the players for the rugby league World cup, shared his sentiments at a media conference following the return of the team in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

Bai said he had enjoyed the path they had taken together as team Kumul.

He said Marum became a coach in 2005 and he had done well in his career, starting off with the inter-city competition, then the PNG Hunters and the Kumuls. “I have never seen a local coach like Marum who works so hard from morning till later afternoon and get the job done in the way he wanted,” Bai said.

“Taking us the other support staffs in to help you is something we will never forget.

“We learnt a lot along our way to our World Ccup campaign, which started last year. It was a good start back then and we rounded up well this year by making it to the quarter finals.

“The Kumuls are in good hands as I believe in the hard work of our great man Michael Marum.

“Mike knows that we the assisting staff support him more than he expects so I am saying it’s worth supporting a man who always has sleepless nights to get rugby league in our country to greater heights.”

Bai also commended the sponsors of the team.

He spoke highly of the sponsors of the 2017 Kumuls and SP Hunters saying it was good to have good sponsors that made things easier for them to do the job.

