Bail application refused

A BAIL application of a final year student at the University of Papua New Guinea was refused by a committal court magistrate last Wednesday because his identity could not be ascertained.

Environmental Science student, 19-year-old Nathan Peawi from Kira Village in the Kagua district, Southern Highlands, appeared before magistrate Mekeo Gauli at the Bomana Committal Court charged with attempting to murder Billy Poto at Erima in Port Moresby.

Gauli upon rejecting the bail application made by Peawi’s lawyer, told the court that both the guarantors and the letter from UPNG did not clearly identify Peawi.

He told the court that the two letters (one from the guarantors and the other from UPNG) bore two different names for one accused person.

“Even if he is a student and needs to go back to school, the letters draw curious question about the true identity of this young man,” Gauli said.

Gauli said, Peawi’s case was also serious in nature and that only the National Court could grant him bail.

Gauli told the court that Peawi’s bail application was refused and he should be remanded in custody awaiting his next mention.

