Bail receipt queried

By DEMAS TIEN

A SENIOR magistrate has questioned the validity of a bail receipt produced by an armed robbery suspect because it did not contain a receipt number.

Waigani Committal Court magistrate Mekeo Gauli told Nicky Bob, 40, from Manus, to produce the receipt number of his bail when he returned to court on Feb 8.

Gauli said the bail receipt was suspicious because there was no number on it.

“If the bail payment was made at Finance (Department), there must be a receipt number. There’s no receipt number here,” he said.

Gauli said this indicated that the money was taken by someone or the bail receipt was fake.

Bob was granted bail by the National Court in Waigani.

His co-accused Jacob Wapai, 40, from Rakunai in Gazelle District, East New Britain, appeared in court yesterday from custody at Bomana prison.

Police prosecutor Peter Samghy told the court that police were still investigating the allegations against Bob and Wapai.

The court adjourned the case to Feb 8 for mention.

It was alleged that Bob and Wapai, with other suspects, held up the manager of the Taurama Barracks canteen, Ivan Chen, on Nov 23 last year and stole his laptop, mobile phone and K35,000 cash.

It was alleged that they were armed with a factory-made pistol at the time.

Defence Force soldiers were informed about the incident and apprehended Bob and Wapai and took them to the Boroko Police Station where they were charged.

Like this: Like Loading...