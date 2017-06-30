Baining clans launch incorporated land groups

FOUR clans in the inland Baining area of Gazelle, East New Britain, have launched their incorporated land groups (ILGs).

The launching of the Olaqat, Mainam, Ivetki and Yayem ILGs at the Malasaet Primary School on June 2 attracted hundreds of

people throughout the province, including those from as far Kokopo, Toma and Vunadidir, Kunakunai, Nanuk and Raburua, Kerevat and other council wards in the inland Baining local level government.

Guests of honour were Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional MP Sir Leo Dion and Gazelle MP Malakai Tabar.

Addressing leaders of the four ILGs and their people, Sir Leo said more than 90 per cent of land in Papua New Guinea is customarily-owned.

Commenting on the use and control of ILGs, Sir Leo said: “Many ILGs in the past had practically no level of control over land or other natural resources.

“Incorporated land groups must be used as the main vehicles for facilitating landowner representation and benefit-sharing from their natural resources.

“We, here in inland Baining, have so much unused natural land; they are all customary land.

“Incorporating your ILGs will now allow you to develop and benefit from your natural resources with the full backing of all responsible State agencies.”

Tabar encouraged the ILG chairmen and their executives to be accountable and transparent in the representation of the landowners they represent.

“Following the 2007 legislative reforms, many defects in governing laws were remedied to ensure proper registration and management of ILGs,” he said.

“This also allowed for ILGs to voluntarily register their customary land for development.

“While the opportunity is now at your doorstep, you must also be aware of the risks associated with this development, and the pressure that will come from within and outside your communities to make land available for development.”

Inland Baining LLG manager Nick Baroro warned that with the registration of the Olaqat, Mainam, Ivetki and Yayem ILGs, there could be no more reregistration of any other ILGs.

“State laws say you cannot register another ILG on top of an existing ILG,” Baroro said.

