Bakani re-appointed

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

LOI Bakani has been re-appointed as Bank of Papua New Guinea governor for a second term.

He confirmed this with The National on Thursday and thanked the Government for the good working relationship in the past years.

“I thank the Government, the foresight of the prime minister especially, and the ministers,” he said.

“Our working relationships have been very good. I maintain my distance from them. There is no influence whatsoever in my decision-making. I make my independent decisions on my operations.

“Given my experience during the last seven years and given the elections coming, they did not want to make the change now. When the new government comes and can make other change. Those times are over.

“These are trying times. The issues about the budget and revenue and all that, I did some strategic decisions to support the Government. I know it may be short-term in terms of picking some of their financing.”

It is understood that the National Executive Council met last Thursday and amended Bakani’s term for seven more years. If he serves for seven years, he will be the second longest-serving BPNG governor after Sir Henry ToRobert (1973 – 1993). Third longest serving will be Sir Wilson Kamit (1999-2009).

Under the Central Bank Act 2000, a governor for the bank shall:

Be appointed for such period of not less than five years and not more than seven years, as the Head of State, acting on advice, determines;

be eligible for re-appointment for a maximum of two terms; and,

Not serve as Governor in total for more than 14 years.

