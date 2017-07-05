Baki to address candidates’ petition on Turi, Gamato says

By HELEN TARAWA

A GROUP of National Capital District candidates demanding the removal of Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi will have to wait for Police Commissioner Gari Baki to address that, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

Gamato told the candidates yesterday that it would be best that Baki dealt with their concerns.

The candidates, led by regional seat contenders Jamie Maxtone-Graham and Andy Bawa, petitioned Gamato and Baki to remove Turi following incidents at the Rita Flynn Complex involving police removing people camping nearby.

He said the petition regarding the engagement of the Gerehu and NCD reserve police had been forwarded to Assistant Commissioner of Police Sylvester Kalaut. Gamato rejected the request for day-time counting because NCD had too many ballot papers, which required a 24-hour operation.

Electronic counting will be done as well as the audit of ballot boxes before counting starts.

