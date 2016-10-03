Baki calls on police to work hard, earn respect

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki says officers must continue to work hard to earn the respect and the trust of the people despite criticisms against them.

He said this during the 128th anniversary of the PNG constabulary in Port Moresby last Saturday.

“The constabulary has persistently come under a barrage of public scrutiny – all for the wrong reasons,” Baki said.

“The role of the constabulary had been significantly transformed in leaps and bounds to become what it is today.

“Along the way, we have faced many challenges but today, the constabulary is a formidable organisation that is entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing the law.”

Baki said the police force was going through a period of change under the modernisation programme.

“I am exploring the prospect of linking the organisation with other government departments and the government business sector,” he said.

“This is to ensure the organisation is able to transcend into a service-oriented entity geared towards serving the needs and aspirations of our government, our visitors and more importantly the people of PNG.”

Related