Baki calls for support for police

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki has called on the people to support police in providing security during the general election period.

He launched the New Guinea Islands election operations last Friday in Manus.

“To provide security is not just the work of (police) officers. It is the duty of every citizen, every candidate and every supporter,” Baki said.

He said there were so many challenges to overcome and pledged his support to all officers providing security during the elections.

Baki called on them to remember their integrity and the uniform they are wearing.

“Challenges will come. Your duty is to ensure the safety of the people and ensure that the elections run peacefully.”

