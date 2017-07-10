Baki commends security forces

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki has commended members of the security forces for providing a free, fair and safe elections.

“I am extending a big thank you to all members of the security forces for your efforts thus far in providing a free and safe environment for our people to choose their leaders,” he said.

“I must commend all of you for your dedication and tireless efforts over the last eight weeks and especially within the polling period to deliver positive results thus far.

“Your duty is not yet over. I am calling on you to be on guard, be committed and ensure that the counting period which is now underway in most centres are not only safe and secure but also free from foul play and corruption.

“We all have a duty to our people to ensure there is honesty and transparency in the election of our national leaders.”

Baki said police officers, soldiers and correctional services officers had always been challenged in providing security for the general election.

“The climate, the terrain, the poor infrastructure and of course inadequate funding makes our job quite difficult. However, you have all risen above those challenges and delivered to our people.”

