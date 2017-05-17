Baki defends elite trainers

Police Commissioner Gari Baki says police need training for an elite rapid response team in preparation for Apec 2018.

He said the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary was engaged in discussions with an American-based security company, Laurence Aviation and Security Group, to train the team.

There has been speculation on social media about the engagement of Americans.

“Laurence Aviation and Security Group is an American-based company that offers high-end security solutions to its customers globally, including the United States government. It is staffed by former American military and police personnel,”Baki said.

“I was approached by the president of the company, Mr Peter Halliman, around July last year. He was offering his company’s services to RPNGC.”

“Mr Halliman is an American citizen but he was born in Bulolo in 1961 and grew up in the Lake Kopiago-Koroba area of the Helaprovince, His parents were Baptist missionaries.

“As commander of the Apec 2018 Joint Task Force, I have been concerned about our response capability should we be faced with serious security threats such as a hostage situation for instance, so I invited Laurence Aviation and Security Group to come to PNG in February this year to do a presentation for the senior police hierarchy on what they can offer to RPNGC in terms of training.

“Other government departments were invited to attend the presentation the PNG Defence Force, the Correctional Services and PNG Customs also attended.”

“As a matter of formality, I wrote to the United States Embassy informing the embassy of the RPNGC’s intentions.”

Baki said that following the presentation, he decided that the company had the necessary credentials, skills, experience and expertise to train an elite rapid response team for PNG which he intends to set up for Apec 2018.

He said the team would consist of 120 men who would be recruited from the units within the RPNGC and agencies,including 30 from the RPNGC’s Air Tactical Unit, 30 selected from the mobile squads throughout PNG, 30 members of the National Capital District Task Force and 30 composite team comprising five from the police college, five fromPNG Customs, 10 from the PNG Correctional Service and 10 from the PNG Defence Force.

“The Laurence Aviation and Security Group has proposed a five-month training.

“A team of 15 instructors from Laurence Aviation and Security Group are expected in be in country for the training programme once the

engagement is confirmed.”

Baki said the 15 LASG personnel were appointed special constables and this would continue for the duration

of the training period.

