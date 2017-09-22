Baki donates K5000 for WNB Day

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki has presented a cheque of K5000 to assist the West New Britain students attending the University of PNG celebrate the West New Britain Day.

West New Britain Day will be held tomorrow at the Constitutional Park, Port Moresby.

Baki told the student representatives to celebrate the Day in the true spirit as expected and be proud to maintain their traditional values and culture.

“Also be mindful that your parents have sacrificed for your education and your commitment to your studies must take precedence over and above other distractions while completing your studies at the University of PNG,” he said.

Bernard Ngat, president of the West New Britain Students’ Association, said the donation would help to purchase materials, hiring of buses to transport singing groups plus hiring of musical instruments to use during the open day.

This occasion will also strengthen ties with the West New Britain community and people from other provinces residing in Port Moresby.

