Baki, Gamato in charge

By MALUM NALU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato and Police Commissioner Gari Baki are in charge of the K400 million allocated for the running of the general election, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari says.

He told an Inter-Departmental Election Committee meeting that out of the K400 million, the security forces under Baki were allocated K121 million.

The balance of K279 million for the election will be managed by Gamato.

Lupari said based on the advice from the Treasury and Finance departments, they had created two trust accounts – one for the commission and one for the security operations.

He said Gamato was the custodian of the election account while Baki was in charge of the security operations account.

“These are public funds and these two gentlemen have been entrusted to manage these funds,” Lupari said.

He said a warrant of K141 million of the K400 million had been made.

“Of the K141 million, K86 million has been released, with K56 million now sitting in the election trust account. We’ve already dispatched K43 million,” Lupari said.

He said the money was committed for specific purposes.

“Police have been given K18 million in their trust account,” Lupari said.

“I’m told that of the K18 million, K8 million has already been dispatched for procurement, funding, mobilisation and security personnel.”

Lupari said there was a lot of misconception that the election and security operations were not being adequately funded.

“Money is sitting in the trust accounts to be used by these agencies,” he said.

“Part of the Government direction by the prime minister (Peter O’Neill) is that every week, Treasury and Finance will be releasing up to K20 million into those trust accounts.

“The idea is that we want to make sure that the funding is there, sitting in the trust accounts, for them to use.”

