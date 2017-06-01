Baki to launch border security operations

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki will launch the elections border security operations tomorrow in East Sepik, Border Divisional Commander Donald Yamasombi said yesterday.

He said Baki and security force commanders would be in Wewak for the launching.

“The security operation for the Border Division will cover East and West Sepik and Western provinces,” he said.

Yamasombi said PNG Defence Force soldiers on border operations along the PNG-Indonesian border in Western and West Sepik would help police during the elections.

“The soldiers at Kiunga and Vanimo forward base with the respective provincial based PNG Correctional Service warders will help boost up the security forces,” he said.

“In Wewak, soldiers from the Moem Barracks and warders from Boram jail will help out the police officers in East Sepik.”

