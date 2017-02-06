Baki: PPCs deal with police suspension

THE suspension of police officers who broke the law out in the regions and provinces are done by divisional and provincial police commanders, Police Commissioner Gari Baki says.

He was responding to questions by The National about how long an officer who had committed a crime could be suspended and without advice go without pay for months.

“If he is suspended by the police commander, the suspension is activated and deactivated by the commander (PPC), these are delegated authorities” Baki said.

“Normally, the suspension is 21 days. They (officers) should be advised. There are processes that the officers will be advised if the suspension has to be extended.

“In cases where they are not advised of the extension of their suspension, they can contact the internal affairs directorate or the divisional commander whom they are responsible to, to look into.

“I only deal with the end product. Once an officer is suspended and is charged, the process of discipline takes place and when the file sits on my table, we’ll decide how to deal with it.

“Everything else is the responsibility of the PPC and the divisional commanders.

“If an officer is suspended and the suspension is extended, you must be advised because these things turn up in court.”

