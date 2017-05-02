Baki praises Balu people for keeping peace

Police Commissioner Gari Baki (pictured) praised the people of Bulu in Talasea for maintaining peace and allowing the law to deal with the Bali/Vitu youths in West New Britain who killed three men in an election-related ambush in Kimbe on Thursday.

Baki flew into the province the following day on a planned visit which was brought forward because of the deaths and the need to maintain law and

order.

“My decision to come here

was a planned visit so when I received the news, I had to be here personally to give the assurance that the issue will be dealt with according to law to ease the tension and bring Kimbe to normalcy,” he said.

“Talasea remains a high-risk area and it is in our nature to take an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, but I am pleased with the concerned candidate John Pakua Ngava for restraining his supporters from retaliating, which would have got out of control if such approach was not taken.”

Baki appealed to the people of West New Britain that it was everybody’s business to act responsibly during the election period and take ownership of it.

“This is our election and all candidates should have the freedom to conduct their campaign freely and without disturbances caused by supporters, it is of paramount importance that the campaign period is trouble free,” he said.

Three men died and another three were seriously injured in the fighting.

The victims are from Bulumuri, Buludava and Arowe.

