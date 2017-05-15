Baki refuses another call-out operation

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki (pictured) says he will not deploy personnel for the second phase of the Government-sanctioned call-out operation in Hela.

Last week, Hela Governor Francis Potape urged the Government to fund the joint operation for increased security personnel presence in the province following 10 reported deaths which resulted from tribal fights.

Baki clarified that the only deployment of police personnel in the country would be for the election operations later this month.

“We are not going to have a second phase (call out) operation,” he said.

“All police (deployed) have been pulled out of the province.

“Deployment will begin on May 26 when the Highlands region and the rest of the country launch their election operations.”

In relation to a query on the first deployment of police personnel to the Hela operation and whether they had received their allowances, Special Services Division (SSD) director Samson Kua told The National that the mobile units had received their payments.

