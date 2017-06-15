Baki stands by word to dismiss officers involved in brutality

Police Commissioner Gari Baki says his position on police brutality will always be the same – dismiss those involved.

He said that in regards to alleged assault of Dr Newman Berry by policemen at June Valley in Port Moresby on May 31 and other cases still under investigation.

“Let me be frank in telling that if these reports come to me and it implicates a couple of our officers who are directly involved in this, I will have them dismissed straight away and that is my formal opinion,” Baki said.

“I do not want this behaviour and I have been very vocal about this and will continue to be vocal about it.

“As far as I am concerned, it is a disgraceful conduct.”

