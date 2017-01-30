Baki suspects warlords surrendering defective guns

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki, pictured, suspects that some warlords in Hela are surrendering only defective and home-made guns while keeping the high-powered ones.

The surrender of guns is an objective of the Government-sanctioned call-out operations in Hela.

Baki said since the launching of the gun moratorium on Jan 9, he noticed that only defectives guns were surrendered.

“We would like to really push for functional weapons to be surrendered,” he said.

“Not those with defects because it defeats the whole purpose of the moratorium in Hela.”

Baki said police officers and soldiers were visiting districts to conduct awareness on the surrendering of weapons.

He plans to visit Hela next week to assess the progress of the operation and its funding which is being controlled by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“This is an issue that I will speak to the chief secretary on,” Baki said.

“In police operations, it is better for the commissioner to disburse funds allocated by the Government because we need to support our people on the ground.”

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari earlier said Cabinet had allocated K11 million for the Hela operation.

