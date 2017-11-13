Baki urges officers to accept posts

Only six of the 26 senior police officers reshuffled or transferred have taken offices, according to the police media unit.

The unit said in a statement last week that directives were issued on Oct 10 by Police Commissioner Gari Baki to 26 senior officers to take up their new posts without refusal.

Baki said he had issued the transfer directives for operational expediency.

The transfers were as follows: Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Sylvester Kalaut – Divisional Commander NCD to ACP human resources; ACP Donald Yamasombi – divisional commander Border to divisional commander NCD/Central; ACP Kaiglo Ambane – divisional commander Highlands Western End to divisional commander Border; Chief Superintendent (CSP) Samson Kua – director special services division (SSD) to acting divisional commander Highlands Western End; CSP Perou N’dranou – Commandant Bomana Training College to Metropolitan Superintendent NCD; CSP Jimmy Onopia – Deputy Commander Highlands Eastern End to director prosecutions; CSP Sibron Papoto – unattached, posted to Police Headquarters; CSP Johannes Yapi – Director HR to provincial commander Enga; CSP Rigga Neggi – A/ACP human resources to director corporate planning; CSP Ben Turi – Metropolitan Superintendent NCD to deputy commander Highlands Eastern End; CSP Joseph Tondop – provincial commander Jiwaka to PPC Southern Highlands; Superintendent Peter Philip – provincial commander East Sepik to Commandant Bomana Training College; Superintendent. Michael Corren – national election 2017 coordinator to director reserve; Superintendent Mark Yangen – deputy commander Highlands Western End to director CID; Superintendent. Robert Gesa – provincial commander West Sepik to PPC East Sepik; Superintendent. Jim Namora – provincial commander West New Britain to director special services division; Chief Inspector (CIP) Julius Tasion – group commander Southern to deputy director special services division; ClP John Midi – provincial commander New Ireland to commander West New Britain; ClP George Kakas – provincial commander Enga to PPC Jiwaka; CIP Moses Ibsagi – director crimes to provincial commander West Sepik; ClP Gideon Kauke – Gordon Barracks to commander Mendi Police Station; CIP Mas Tuman – Police Station Commander (PSC) Mendi to PSC Madang; CIP Gideon Ikumu – Apec to provincial commander New Ireland; ClP Michael Tilae – deputy director SSD to Superintendent Operations NCD; CIP Bob Kerry – HRM pensions to acting director HRM; and Inspector Daniel Yangen – PSC Tari to PSC Kimbe.

