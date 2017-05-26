Baki urges people to surrender guns

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki has called on the people who are in possession of illegal guns to surrender them to the police.

Baki said police were on top of the situation and officers would arrest people with illegal guns if they refused to surrender them.

He made the call after police intercepted a vehicle carrying military weapons in Goroka.

He said the report was not a surprise as many people in the Highlands Region were in possession of illegal firearms.

“The question is, are the weapons to intimidate voters or are they for protection?” he said.

“Regardless of that, no one should be in possession of illegal firearms.”

