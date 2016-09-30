Baki wants fallen cops honoured nationwide

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki says the annual police remembrance service should be better coordinated to involve more members of the public.

He said during the Remembrance Day service at Bomana yesterday the annual event should be observed at the regional and provincial level as well.

“The occasion should not be a closed police observance day but a national observance day,” Baki said.

Baki said it was to remember some of the hard working officers who died in the line of duty.

“Every year since 1989, police services throughout Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea come together to honour their colleagues who died in the past year,” he said.

“It also honours their families who have given their undivided support to the profession,” he said. Baki mentioned Constable Samuel Pisai who was shot and killed in Alotau by criminals during a robbery.

“He was a young man who left behind a wife and infant twins,” he said.

“While we remember and honour Constable Pisai and others in the Pacific who died in the service of their country, let us also reflect upon our lives and reaffirm the oath we took when we joined this noble profession.”

Baki said losing one’s life in the service of others was indeed a great honour.

“We also remember the unsung heroes who served in the New Guinea and Papua Police Forces during the colonial era and we remember those killed during the first and second world wars,” he said.

