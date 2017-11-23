Baki wants politicians to resolve Hela situation

By GYNNIE KERO

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki is urging political leaders in Hela to resolve the situation involving landowners at the ExxonMobil-operated Hides conditioning plant.

He told The National that police could not do anything at the moment because the issues between the landowners and the employees of the plant required a political solution.

Baki said this yesterday after more than 100 ExxonMobil workers at the plant left the province this week.

Hela police commander Michael Welly said his officers escorted the workers to the Komo airport where they flew out to Port Moresby.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told The National that the situation in Hela was “okay except for some threats from former employees” where a team had been sent out to investigate.

A spokesperson for ExxonMobil PNG Ltd said: “The Hides gas conditioning plant is continuing to operate.

“ExxonMobil PNG continues to monitor the situation in Hela Province.

“The safety and security of our employees, contractors and the local community is a top priority.

“Due to recent community tension in the Highlands (Hides, Angore and Komo), ExxonMobil PNG has suspended non-essential work.

“Non-essential personnel are being re-deployed to other areas.”

