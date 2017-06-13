Baki warns police officers

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki has warned police officers to refrain from intimidating voters or escorting candidates.

He issued the warning on Friday at the Ralum police headquarters in Kokopo when he commissioned 167 special constables and launched the security operations in East New Britain.

The 167 special constables will be assisting regular police officers during the election.

“The role of police officers in the election is to support the Electoral Commission and this has to be clear in the minds of all police officers,” Baki said.

He said some people wrongly thought that the police helped candidates win by marking ballot papers and putting them into the ballot boxes.

“You must refrain from being involved in this kind of activity. Your role is to ensure that the elderly, youths, women cast their votes without being intimidated,” he said.

“There is no time for police officers to be carrying around the brief cases of candidates and intimidating voters.

“I will not hesitate to instruct divisional commanders to remove officers found to be involved in such activities.”

ENB provincial administrator Wilson Matava said the four districts would continue to support police in the province.

