Bala inks deal with NZ’s Miramar, Team Wellington

PAPUA New Guinea international Roland Bala joined Miramar Rangers and New Zealand’s Team Wellington after a stint in the Gold Coast Premier League with Coomera Colts Soccer Club in Australia last year.

Before his Australian stint, Bala played for FC Port Moresby in the PNG Football Association’s National Soccer League.

Bala, 26, is excited to be in Wellington.

“I signed because I like the setup, the coaching and support staff and I know I will learn a lot and continue to improve and develop as a football player.

“It’s really a blessing and honour to be part of this team.

“Both Miramar and Team Wellington have a professional setup and good technical and support staff so it will be a good challenge for me to rise up to that level,” he said.

“I’m impressed by the style of play both teams have and what they are trying to achieve,” Bala said.

Miramar coach Wiremu Patrick was pleased to have Bala on board and said: “Bala is a great athlete and has good ability at his feet.

“He has a great pedigree and most importantly, is very excited about being here and playing for Miramar Rangers and Team Wellington.”

Both Biramar and Team Wellington have had top players from the Pacific Islands previously, with the likes of Solomon Islands Bonitos captain Henry Fa’arodo and Michael Fifi, so hopefully Bala can do the same.” – pngfootball.com

