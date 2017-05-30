Balance cocoa quality with quantity, exporter says

THE managing director of Agmark Group of Companies, the leading cocoa exporter in the country, John Nightingale says the quality of cocoa must be balanced with quantity.

Speaking on Friday at the Air Niugini Cocoa Warwagira in Kokopo, he said while the cocoa industry was focusing on quality, quantity must not be forgotten.

He said the volume of cocoa produced in Papua New Guinea has fallen from a high of 57,000 tonnes to 32,000 tonnes a year ago.

He said production was slowly returning with input from the PNG Cocoa Board, PPAP (Productive Partnership in Agriculture Project), ACIAR (Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research) and other agencies.

Nightingale said back in the 1970s, Papua New Guinea produced 2.5 per cent of the world’s crop, whilst today it produced barely three quarters of 1 per cent.

“We have fallen behind the rest of the world and if we kept up with the rest of the world instead of 37,000 tonnes today, we would have been producing 110 tonnes out of 4.4 million tonnes,” he said.

“We have to focus on yields and increasing amount of cocoa.

“The overall average in Papua New Guinea is quite low which is below the average which is about 560 kilos per hectare so we have to beat the world average and bring it up to over a tonne per hectare.”

Nightingale said there were some very well-managed smallholder blocks producing a tonne and more per hectare so it was not an impossible target to reach.

He said cocoa prices were depressed at the moment but in the long term they would be good.

“We have seen a drop of 40 per cent since the middle of last year from a high in London of about 2,450 pounds a tonne down to today’s levels of about 1,450 and a week or so ago and lower,” Nightingale said.

“A bag was K500 several months ago, it is around K300 today and shows that our prices day to day here track the world price for cocoa.”

He said unfortunately the latest International Cocoa Organisation report highlighted that cocoa prices were expected to stay low but there is potential.

