Balance Fund donates K15,000 to Life Care

Hope for a permanent home for 50 children of Life Care PNG in Gerehu, National Capital District is now a little closer to reality following a visit by Miss Pacific Balanced Fund (PBF) on Friday.

As a sign of continued commitment on behalf of Pacific Balanced Fund, Miss PBF Renee Siaguru visited Life Care PNG with PBF staff and met with the children, the director of the centre, Colin Pake and his wife Freda Kalopto and presented a cheque for K15,000.

The presentation makes PBF a platinum sponsor of the Life Care fundraising dinner planned for next month.

Siaguru encouraged the children to be inspired and motivated, work hard in school and believe that they could achieve anything they wanted in life.

“Many of us are fortunate to have a sense of belonging to a family if not close family. Sadly, like anywhere else in the world, we now have more abandoned children,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...