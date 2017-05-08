Bali people present ‘bel kol’ payment to Bulu

THE people of Bali in West New Britain have presented bel kol moni to the Bulu people as part of a reconciliation process they are working towards.

The Bali peace and good order committee met with the relatives of the three man killed recently from Bulu and gave them K15,000, 25 bales of rice and other customary items such as rea (shell money) 200 param each, three bundles of karuka (traditional mat) and three pigs.

Bali Vitu president Raphael Divu said they were sorry for the “untimely death and the loss of life for no good reason”.

“We are sorry our brothers for what had happened,” Divu said.

Bulu spokesperson Joe Linge accepted the apology from the Bali Vitu community.

Linge said they did not take the law into their own hands because they respected the law.

The peace ceremony was witnessed by West New Britain Governor and chairman of the provincial peace and good order committee Sasindran Muthuvel, police commander Jim Namora and administrator Williamson Hosea.

Muthuvel welcomed the initiative by both parties to live together peacefully.

A fight at Section 21 between the two parties resulted in the death of three men from Bulu, with 28 others injured.

Meanwhile, services were expected to return to normal today especially for classes to resume in schools in Kimbe town.

Like this: Like Loading...