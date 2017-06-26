Ball boys, girls get hands-on experience

A group of children from the Port Moresby ball boys and girls programme had their first hands-on experience at the National Soccer League match between PS United and Yamaros two weeks ago.

Harry Edward, a young volunteer who ensured the balls were put on time by the children, said only two boys from the group were experienced as they had taken part as ball crews in the Under 20 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“They all just started but two of them took part in the U-20 Women’s World Cup,” he said.

Janet Toveiguwa of the PNG Football Association commended the children for their effort and said they would continue to train them to help in bigger soccer tournaments.

“I know you have experienced certain pressures in the game but this is a very good programme for you because as you grow you will learn a lot of things on the field,” Toveiguwa said.

The children were selected from the Just Play school soccer programme that is also found in other centres including Goroka, Kundiawa, Kimbe, Bougainville and Vanimo.

Toveiguwa said there were ball crew programmes in other centres but under different names and the programme in Port Moresby would continue with the NSL season.

“We will continue to roll out such programmes that were having positive impact on children.”

