Ballot boxes arrive in Buka

Fourteen ballot boxes held up at Tinputz in North Bougainville were released yesterday, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

The boxes had been locked up after service providers refused to transport them to Buka.

They had been demanding the Electoral Commission pay their outstanding payments before the ballot boxes were released.

The service providers were owed K29,000 from the 2012 general election and K49,000 from the 2015 Bougainville election.

“The 14 boxes held in Tinputz were released today (yesterday),” Gamato said.

“The boxes are now in Buka.”

Like this: Like Loading...