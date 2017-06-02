Ballot boxes arrive in Southern H’lands

By PETER WARI

THREE containers containing ballot boxes for the election in Southern Highlands arrived in Mendi from Lae on Wednesday.

The containers were unloaded at the Mendi police station in the presence of the public, police and candidates.

The old containers at the police station which had been used for storing ballot boxes in the last election were moved to the electoral office premises near the airport to create space for the new containers.

Southern Highlands election manager David Wakias said he would waste no time in preparing for the election in terms of putting common rolls on display and moving in other necessary election materials.

He said although the previous management made some errors he was ready to do his best with his staff to deliver the best election in the province.

He said one more container with empty ballot boxes was yet to arrive within the week.

Wakias appealed to all candidates and supporters in the province to make good judgements and work together peacefully to deliver a successful 2017 national election.

He said candidates must not stir up problems during their campaigns and disrupt the election.

“If there are any election-related queries, my office is open for the candidates and the public to discuss those issues and

they must not isolate themselves,” Wakias said.

“There are proper avenues and channels made available to solve issues if they are genuine.

“With less than 30 days remaining before polling starts on August 24, no major election-related incidents occurred and campaigning is peaceful.”

