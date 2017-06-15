Ballot boxes for MBP being kept at station

BALLOT boxes for Milne Bay arrived on a chartered Australian Air Force flight on Sunday and

are stored at the Alotau police station, election manager Dadu Daga said.

Daga told The National that police were at hand when the boxes arrived and they escorted the boxes to the police station.

“Given the security issues in the last election, we will not take any chances and all election-related materials are being heavily guarded by police,” he said.

“Under police surveillance, the materials were moved to prepare for training programmes which would start next week.”

Daga said election officials were sorting out the materials by the local level governments

and districts for training from Monday.

He said training for polling officials would be completed by Wednesday and all the teams would be dispatched to their locations soon after.

All the teams are expected to depart by June 22.

Daga said there were 78 poling teams – Alotau 29, Esa’ala 14, Kiriwina-Goodenough 11 and Samarai Murua 24.

