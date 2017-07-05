Ballots to be reconciled

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

UNUSED ballot papers should not be destroyed as they are accountable forms, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

Responding to a question yesterday on what the polling officials should do with the unused ballot papers, Gamato said they should not be destroyed.

“The excess ballot papers after the polling are accountable forms,” he said.

“If they are not used, than they should not be destroyed because the excess ballot papers are accounted for in the presiding officer’s journal and it goes into the record.”

“But if some have already burned the excess ballot papers, than the presiding officers have to note that on their journals in case some candidates dispute that in a court of disputed returns after the election,” Gamato said.

Gamato said polling nationwide should be completed by July 8, however, should there be a need to extend, then a request must be made.

He said he had spoken with the election manager for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and outstanding payments for the service providers of Tinputz had been sorted and they should hopefully receive that this week.

