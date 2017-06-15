Balob grateful for run assistance

STAFF and students from Balob Teachers College in Lae took part in the Trukai Fun Run on Sunday, thanks to a timely donation of 250 T-shirts from Pacific Energy Limited.

Willo Mange, Pacific Energy’s Northern region sales coordinator, when presenting the T-shirts said the company under its community services obligation had chosen Balob Teachers College, Lae Play School and Christ the King Primary School to give their T-shirts.

He said they had bought 500 T-shirts worth K5000 to distribute to the schools.

“Pacific Energy is part of the Pacific Islands Energy Group of companies which have operations in 10 countries across the Pacific,” Mange said.

“The company started in PNG in 2010 and it is part-owned by Nasfund (45 per cent).

“We are more or less a PNG company and we believe in supporting the communities in which we operate.”

Balob deputy principal (administration) Jack Hawap said they were fortunate to receive the items.

He said the last time the college received Fun Run T-shirts was two years ago from Mapai Transport.

The Fun Run in Lae was from Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium to Markham Road, Milfordhaven Road, Huon Road and ending back at the stadium.

