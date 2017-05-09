Ban betel nut: Asi

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

A VILLAGER threatened to kill non-Papuan students at Veifa Nursing School in Central province after armed betel nut buyers from Port Moresby ransacked his store on Thursday, Central police commander Senior Inspector Laimo Asi said yesterday.

“I’m demanding a ban on betel nut selling along the Hiritano Highway now,” he said.

“The trading of betel nuts is causing serious problems for innocent people.”

Asi said more than 50 vehicles overloaded with betel nut buyers from Port Moresby went to Iesubaiboa village in Mekeo in Kairuku on Thursday and destroyed a trade store.

“They completely ransacked and looted the store. They also ransacked and destroyed roadside market stalls at Agevaru while on their way back to Port Moresby. They took control of the highway by using both lanes and forced other vehicles off the road when returning to Port Moresby.”

Asi said that a truckload of betel nut buyers from Port Moresby went to Iesubaiboa to buy betel nuts on Tuesday and the villagers damaged their truck after an argument broke out on the price of the nuts.

“The betel nut buyers then returned to Port Moresby and mobilised other buyers and returned to Iesubaiboa village on Thursday and ransacked the store,” Asi said.

He said that the store owner from Iesubaiboa village then went to the Catholic Church run Veifa Nursing School near Bereina station and threatened to kill non-Papuan students.

“However, community leaders and police officers from Bereina were able to calm him down, saying the students were innocent and police would deal with the looters.”

Asi said that police were manning roadblocks at the Doa Rubber Station and Lakoki on a 24-hour basis to stop betel nut buyers from travelling to Mekeo and Gulf to buy the nuts.

