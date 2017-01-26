Ban on fees

By GYNNIE KERO

SCHOOLS have been warned not to charge “unnecessary fees” when classes begin on Monday because the Government has already paid them K75 million as tuition fees for this year.

Education Minister Nick Kuman told Parliament that on his way to Waigani yesterday, a parent showed him a form from a school in Port Moresby which demanded that K700 be paid before a Grade 12 student was enrolled.

“The parent was carrying a form from Kilakila Secondary School (in Port Moresby),” Kuman said.

“The form contained fees of about K700 that a Grade 12 student must pay before enrolment.

“No school should charge fees as a condition for a student to enrol for the academic year.

“Every year, we make sure all TFF (tuition fee-fee funds) owed to schools are paid.

“So there is no reason the school administration should impose project fees or any fee to students.

“There is no reason parents should be charged unnecessary fees.”

He said any school which had not received the TFF up to last year “can complain directly to me and we can go back and check the books”.

“I urge all schools not to collect fees as a condition to be enrolled.”

Okapa MP Isaac Waigavara had questioned him in Parliament why parents were being imposed project fees when enrolling their children.

Kuman said the Government had paid schools tuition fees up to last year.

Sinasina Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua urged the Government to release the TFF funds quickly.

Kua said if the funds were late, some school administrations had to impose such fees to keep the schools operating.

Kuman said: “As far as Government is concerned, it is a funded programme every year.

“I can assure that for this year before school starts, K75 million would be remitted to the schools.

“Last week, the expenditure committee had appropriated that amount of money.

“When it hits the bank, it will go to schools accounts.”

