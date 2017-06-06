Band to stage reunion concert

THE Niu Age Band from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, which shot to fame in the country between 2004 and 2010, will stage a reunion concert on June 16 at The Cosmopolitan entertainment centre in Port Moresby.

The concert will be aligned with Bougainville’s inauguration celebrations for Port Moresby residents.

Niu Age lead guitarist Bernard Hanga told The National: “The purpose of staging this reunion concert is to capture and embrace the unity Bougainvilleans have consistently enjoyed since peace was restored on Bougainville for almost two decades now. And it is something worth celebrating.”

The concert will feature all former band members – Hanga, Benjamin Palin, Franko Palin, Alfred Skafi, Jimmy Piriri, Nigel Golu and Eddie Nasara.

