Bando refuses to budge over Hela suspension

HELA administrator William Bando is staying put despite Governor Francis Potape’s decision to suspend him from office.

Potape last week served a suspension notice on him, saying an acting provincial administrator had been appointed.

He said Public Service Minister Sir Puka Temu had approved the suspension to allow for allegations against Bando to be investigated.

But Bando said Potape had no power to suspend him.

“Only the Department of Personnel Management can charge based on a complaint or recommendation,” Bando said. Asked why he thought he was suspended, Bando said: “He (Potape) wanted some payments done but I refused.”

He said this was because payments could not be made to individuals.

Bando said because of this, Potape went around looking for ways to get him suspended.

He said Hela was just a young province and having gone through so much strife lately, could not afford to “rub salt into the wound”.

“If I don’t put my foot down, no one else. You cannot run this province on a shopping list,” he said.

