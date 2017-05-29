Bando returns to office

By DEMAS TIEN

SUSPENDED Hela administrator William Bando has been returned to office while he challenges his suspension in court, the National Court in Waigani has ruled.

Bando is seeking a judicial review of his suspension on April 15 by the provincial executive council (PEC) which appointed Kove Waiko to act in his place.

On Friday, Justice Leka Nablu ordered a stay on the suspension saying the decision was to ensure there was no disruptions to the running of the provincial government.

The court ordered that the PEC, Hela governor Francis Potape, Waiko and their servants and agents were restrained from implementing the PEC decision pending a ruling on the judicial review.

The court also restrained the PEC, Potape and Waiko from standing in the way of Bando performing his functions and responsibilities. The court was satisfied that Bando had serious issues that needed to be addressed by the court, and one of those issues was whether the PEC had the power to suspend the administrator and appoint a new one.

Bando was appointed Hela administrator for four years last year. He was suspended following disciplinary charges laid against him by Potape. He has not yet responded to those charges.

On April 28, Bando won a case before Justice Les Gavara-Nanu allowing him to seek a judicial review of his suspension.

After Friday’s court ruling, Bando said that justice had prevailed for the people of Hela.

He said he was in already Hela where he was managing the general election processes in his role as chairman of the election steering committee. He called on Potape to respect the court’s ruling and focus on his election campaign and not waste any more time or resources on a matter that was before the court.

