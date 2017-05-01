Bando wins bid to challenge suspension

By DEMAS TIEN

THE National Court in Waigani has granted leave to suspended Hela administrator William Bando (pictured) to challenge his suspension in court.

Justice Les Gavara-Nanu granted leave to Bando on Friday after his lawyer Anthony Waira argued that there were serious issues which needed to be addressed by the court in relation to a decision by the provincial executive council to suspend Bando.

The matter returns today for directions hearing.

Waira submitted that Bando was the provincial administrator for Hela and had signed a four-

year contract with the State last year.

There is another three years left in the contract.

Waira said the decision by the council on April 15 to suspend Bando and appointed Kove

Waiko as the acting provincial

administrator had affected Bando.

He argued that Bando has sufficient interest in the case.

Waira submitted that there was no delay in the filing of the application because it was filed three days after the suspension.

State lawyer Kaiyoma Akeya from the Solicitor General’s Office opposed the application saying Bando had not exhausted the administrative processes before coming to the court.

The court heard that Bando

was suspended following disciplinary charges laid against

him by Hela Governor Francis

Potape when he refused to make payments to individuals and entities.

The court heard that the charges were served to Bando on April 12 by Potape.

