Bando’s return uncertain as court prepares ruling

THE National Court in Waigani is expected to rule on Friday whether to reinstate suspended Hela administrator William Bando.

Bando was suspended on April 15 by the Hela provincial executive council (PEC) following disciplinary charges laid

against him by Governor Francis Potape.

Bando’s lawyer Anthony Waira moved a motion yesterday before Justice Leka Nablu asking the court to stay the PEC decision and allow Bando to perform his duties and responsibilities as the administrator pending the determination of his judicial review case.

He also sought interim orders to restrain Public Service Minister Sir Puka Temu, the Hela PEC, Potape and the acting administrator Kove Waiko from interfering with Bando’s performance.

