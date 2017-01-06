Bang-36 9s kicks off with raft of forfeitures

By MELTON PAIS

THE Port Moresby North West Bang-36 rugby league nines tournament kicked off yesterday at Kone Tigers Oval, Waigani.

Since it was the first day of the tournament, some of the teams did not turn up because of the late notice as well as recovering from participating in the National Capital District Governor’s Christmas Cup over the New Year weekend.

Bang-36 tournament director Simon Maima said despite the raft of forfeitures teams still had ca hance today as long as the sides that were absent on day one turned up today.

Among the teams that were forfeitured were the Erima Wanderers, who won the 2016 NCD Governor’s Cup on Monday after beating Freeway Bumpers 6-4 in the final.

In yesterday’s matches, the Four-Mile Cats coached by former Kumul hooker Charlie Wabo and trained by Former Hunters utility Atte Bina Wabo, pictured, took on Morata 2 side, M2 Brothers.

The Cats with Bina Wabo playing hooker could not overcome a determined Brothers losing10-4.

Brothers scored two tries and conversion while Miller Thomas scored the Cats only points through a try.

Tournament director Maima commended the teams that turned up on the first day of the tournament.

He said he was expecting to see the competition to heat up on day two.

“Hopefully, we get more teams turning up to play the matches that they have been drawn to play,” Maima said.

“Those teams can still make up for not showing up yesterday.

“There is some good prize money on offer and this is also a great way to get ready for the other major competitions like the local city competitions, the Ipatas Cup and the Digicel Cup.”

Results: Day 1 – Thurs, Jan 5 – POM City Punishers 22 Oro Settlers 12, East Boroko Laumas 6 Waigani Cowboys 0, Six Tigers-two 4 Boroko United 0, City Redbacks 10 Gordons Estate Jets 6, Nine-Mile Faris 12 Six Tigers-one 12, Vanuatu Dust 6 K-Dragons 0, McGregor Reef Rockers 22 Two-Mile United 10, Saraga Lions 6 Fugi Tigers 0, 54 Bears 6 Nine-Mile Crushers 0.

