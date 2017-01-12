Bank: Economy to grow by 3 pc

PAPUA New Guinea’s economic growth is projected at 3 per cent this year, according to the World Bank.

Figures from the bank’s January 2017 Global Economic Prospects report shows that it will be an increase from 2.4 per cent last year.

According to the report, an acceleration of output in commodity importers was offset by softening activity in commodity exporters (Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, PNG), which continue to adjust to lower commodity prices.

In Malaysia, lower revenue from energy exports narrowed the current account surplus and weighed on growth, but resilient domestic demand provided some support.

In Myanmar, growth moderated reflecting a correction in the real estate market, an adjustment in the construction sector, and weak external demand.

Growth slowdown was sharper in smaller, less diversified commodity exporters (Mongolia and PNG), where the adjustment involved a correction of large imbalances.

In contrast, Indonesia – the largest commodity-exporting country in the region – has adjusted rapidly to lower commodity prices.

Furthermore, accommodating monetary policy helped lift domestic demand, contributing to a modest rise in Indonesian growth to 5.1 percent in 2016.

Policy tightening in Indonesia (until 2015) and tighter macro-prudential regulations in Malaysia and Thailand have helped contain financial stability risks.

Sizable external financing requirements remain a source of vulnerability in Indonesia, while shallow policy buffers are a concern in smaller countries (Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, especially, and to some extent in Lao PDR and Vietnam).

The baseline forecast envisages an easing in growth to 6.1 percent on average in 2017-19, in line with June projections.

This involves a gradual slowdown in China, which offsets a pickup of activity in the rest of the region. Growth in the region excluding China is projected to accelerate from 4.8 percent in 2016 to 5.2 percent on average in 2018-19. This largely reflects a recovery of growth in commodity exporters to its long-term.

