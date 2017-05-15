Bank estimates LNG’s payout date

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE Reserve Bank has reminded the people that the benefits from the US$19billion (K59bil) PNG LNG project will not be realised until after 2019 and 2020.

Governor Loi Bakani said this was because of some tax arrangements the project had in place.

He also said the Sovereign Wealth Fund would manage money from the resource sector.

“The Sovereign Wealth Fund is something that has been in the pipeline. We got a visit from the World Bank on our request to actually get someone on the ground to help us set up that office,” he said.

“This is an administrative secretariat reporting to the board of the Sovereign Wealth Fund.”

He said the issue on the advertisement of directors had been handled by KPMG under the direction of Treasury.

“They will be able to provide a status of that. But as far as the secretary is concerned, we hope to have someone on the ground, someone that is experienced in setting up the secretariat that will coordinate work here, Bakani said.

“Then we can set up the office here once everything is in order.

“If you ask when will we start to get money into the Sovereign Wealth Fund, the main provider of the funding that will go into that is the mining companies. And, of course, the LNG projects.

“To give an indicative timeline, we are looking at 2020, 2021, 2022. If you look at the budget, it is framed to point to around that time.

“The budget will be in balance.

“That is because everything is relying on this timeline for the LNG project to start to pay taxes.”

Like this: Like Loading...