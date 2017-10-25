Bank gives K15,000 to PNGIIA

THE Bank South Pacific has contributed K15,000 to support the PNG Institute of Internal Auditors conference next week in Port Moresby.

The conference is on Monday and Tuesday. Institute president Joanna Tupou thanked BSP for the support.

“BSP’s support for the 13th PNGIIA conference is welcomed and we applaud the bank for the continued support and partnership,” Tupou said.

“2017 marks the 13th year since the establishment of PNGIIA. BSP has always played a leading role in supporting the work of PNGIIA. For this, we are grateful.”

BSP audit manager Agnes Arua reaffirmed the bank’s support.

“BSP is happy to support a professional body that promotes international standards of best practice,” Arua said.

“Business processes evolve with strategic initiatives, technology and risks which challenges the audit profession.

“The annual conferences assist auditors by keeping them abreast on changes in auditing standards, acquire knowledge and to adopt practice.”

